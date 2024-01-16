Most Iowa Republican caucus goers say Trump fit to be president if convicted

60 per cent said they favor a federal law that would ban abortions nationwide.

66 per cent said they did not think Democrat Joe Biden legitimately won the presidency in 2020.

64 per cent said they decided who to support in the presidential nomination contest before this month.

63 per cent said Donald Trump would still be fit to be president if he were convicted of a crime.

47 per cent said they considered themselves part of the MAGA movement, a reference to Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan. 49 per cent said they were not part of that movement.

12 per cent said the most important quality a Republican presidential nominee should have is the ability to beat Biden, compared to 43 per cent who said shared values mattered most.

Edison Research conducted the poll on behalf of the National Election Pool, a consortium of news organisations including Reuters.