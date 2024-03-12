Muhammad Ishaq Dar takes charge as Pakistan's new Foreign Minister

With little experience in managing foreign affairs, the 73-year-old leader has been given the important portfolio when Pakistan’s ties with its neighbour India and Afghanistan are at their lowest ebb.

India and Pakistan broke off trade ties and lowered diplomatic presence in each other's capital in August 2019 after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

Pakistan has suffered due to a hiatus in trade as it used to import several items and raw materials at cheaper rates from India.

Dar has favoured economic relations with the archrival but it was not possible to move ahead due to the Kashmir issue.

Dar's position on Kashmir, which is the chief stumbling block in ties between Pakistan and India, should not be different from the general narrative of Pakistan that it should be solved according to the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

In a tweet on February 5, the Kashmir Solidarity Day, this year, Dar said Pakistan was "committed to its unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support to the just struggle of our Kashmiri brethren for their right of self-determination, as enshrined in the United Nations (UN) Charter and relevant UN resolutions."