Pakistan's former finance chief takes up role as foreign minister

Islamabad: Pakistan's former finance minister Ishaq Dar was named on Monday as the country'sforeign minister, at a time when growing economic and security challenges will dominate the nation's foreign policy.

Dar, 73, a chartered accountant and a seasoned politician, comes from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, which is leading a minority government as part of a ruling coalition.

He is also a close relative of, and close aide to, PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif.

The senator is also a previous four-time finance minister, suggesting a ramped up role for economics in the nation's diplomacy as the country tries to secure another International Monetary Fund Deal and shore up external financing from foreign capitals.

“Economic diplomacy is the need of the hour for sure,” Dar told Reuters

However, even his political allies have criticised his handling of the economy in his tenure as finance minister in the last coalition set-up, which took over in April 2022 after the removal of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a parliament vote of confidence.

Inflation spiked as high as 38 per cent and interest rates to 22 per cent during Dar's 16-month stint, mostly due to the IMF's policy requirements.

Dar has defended his actions, saying he had to take tough measures to avert a sovereign default by securing the IMF programme, which Khan had scuttled days before leaving his office, an accusation the former cricket-star denies.