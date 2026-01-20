<p>Amid ongoing family feud, former England and Manchester United player, David Beckham and Victoria's son, Brooklyn Beckham has now alleged his parents of controlling his life in a significant way, that has been affecting his married life with Nicola Peltz.</p><p>He recently shared a few stories on his Instagram handle, in which he detailed his dynamics with his family members, expressing that his parents have allegedly been lying about his life in front of the press till date. Notably, these statements have come to the fore after ongoing speculation of his family's private struggles.</p>.'Sir' David Beckham: English football icon gets knighthood.<p>Brooklyn noted in one of his stories that "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life (sic)."</p>.<p>"Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out," he added. His stories also read that the night before his wedding, his family members told him that his fiance, Nicola was 'not blood' and 'not family', claiming that his fashion designer mother decided not to give her creation to Nicola, last minute before the wedding, despite knowing the fact how excited she was to wear her design.</p>.<p>He also recalled one embarrassing moment from his wedding where, the singer Marc Anthony invited him on stage for dancing with Nicola, but his mother interrupted and started dancing with him. He said, that incident left him feeling “uncomfortable and humiliated.”</p>.<p>Furthermore, he alleged that further alleged that, weeks before the wedding, his parents had “repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name,” though it remains unclear which rights he was referring to. He said he refused to comply, a decision that “affected the payday.” </p>.<p>Concluding the series of his stories, he expressed the need of peace, privacy and happiness after going through this much of anxiety.</p>.<p>Recently, Brooklyn also <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/david-beckham-victoria-get-legal-notice-from-son-amid-ongoing-family-feud-3857814">sent legal notice to his parents</a>, allowing communication of any sort only through a lawyer.</p>