Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Mum danced very inappropriately on me': Brooklyn Beckham accuses parents David and Victoria of controlling his life

Brooklyn has expressed the need of peace, privacy and happiness after going through a phase of deep anxiety.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 07:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Screenshot of Brooklyn Beckham's Instagram story

Screenshot of Brooklyn Beckham's Instagram story

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 07:14 IST
World newsDavid Beckham

Follow us on :

Follow Us