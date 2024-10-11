Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Musk is going all in to elect Trump

Elon Musk, seen over the weekend jumping for joy alongside former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, is now talking to the Republican candidate multiple times a week.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 16:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 16:43 IST
World newsUnited StatesElon MuskElectionsDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us