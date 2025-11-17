Menu
Brisk checking at Howrah, Sealdah stations amid nationwide vigil following Nowgam, Delhi blasts

Barricades have been erected near the station premises and vehicles are being thoroughly checked before granted entry into parking lots.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 07:38 IST
Published 17 November 2025, 07:38 IST
