Homeworld

Myanmar national held with Meth tablets worth Rs 45 crore

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of Assam Rifles carried out an operation at Zokhawthar in Champhai district on the Mizoram-Myanmar border on Friday.
Last Updated 15 October 2023, 09:09 IST

Aizawl: A 24-year-old Myanmar national was apprehended by Assam Rifles in Mizoram's Champai district for possessing Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 45 crore, the paramilitary force said in a statement on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of Assam Rifles carried out an operation at Zokhawthar in Champhai district on the Mizoram-Myanmar border on Friday, it said.

Around 1.5 lakh tablets (15 kgs) of Methamphetamine worth Rs 45 crore were seized from the possession of a Myanmar national during the operation, it said.

The seized drug and the accused were handed over to Champhai police for further legal proceedings, the statement added.

Earlier on Thursday, Assam Rifles and Mizoram's Excise and Narcotics department seized 40,400 tablets of Methamphetamine worth Rs 12.12 crore from the possession of two Assam residents at Zote village in Champhai district.

(Published 15 October 2023, 09:09 IST)
World newsCrimeMyanmarMizoramMDMA

