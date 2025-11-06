Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as US House speaker, to retire from Congress

She has been at the forefront in battling for control of the House and especially taking on Republican Donald Trump, who feuded with her in his first presidential term from 2017-2020.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 14:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2025, 14:49 IST
World newsUSCongressNancy Pelosi

Follow us on :

Follow Us