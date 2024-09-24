Nanny gets $2.78 mn after discovering hidden camera installed by millionaire boss

A nanny has been awarded $2.78 million compensation by a jury in Manhattan after she found out that she was secretly videotaped by her millionaire boss. In her lawsuit, the nanny said that she discovered hundred of hours of footage of herself nude/dressing/undressing.

According to a report by Yahoo News, 28-year-old Kelly Andrade came from Colombia to New York in 2021. She was hired by Michael Esposito, 35, and his wife Danielle as the governess to take care of their four children. Esposito had installed a camera inside the smoke detector of the room allotted to Andrade.

As per the report, Michael Esposito is a fast-food chicken mogul and owner of three LaRosa Grill franchises.