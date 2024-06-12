Home
NATO countries adapting nuclear capabilities to new situation, Stoltenberg says

Stoltenberg said recent months had brought dangerous nuclear rhetoric and more nuclear exercises from Russia, while China was also modernising its nuclear capabilities.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 June 2024, 02:13 IST
Brussels: NATO countries are adapting their nuclear capabilities to the current security environment, NATO's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Stoltenberg said recent months had brought dangerous nuclear rhetoric and more nuclear exercises from Russia, while China was also modernising its nuclear capabilities.

"Allies will discuss the ongoing adaptation of our nuclear capabilities to the current security environment. We have made significant progress in this adaptation," he said ahead of a two-day meeting of defence ministers from NATO countries.

Published 12 June 2024, 01:37 IST
World newsNATO

