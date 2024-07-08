NATO summit hosted by Biden to show strong support for war-ravaged Ukraine

On Sunday, President Biden also spoke about the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, DC.

"I'm about to host the NATO nations in Washington. We put them together," Biden said. "The world's looking to us. Not a joke. The world is looking to America not to carry their burden, but to lead their hopes."

Being held in the American capital, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, the NATO summit, officials said "will send a strong signal to Putin that if he thinks he can outlast the coalition of countries supporting Ukraine, he is dead wrong".

"We are also going to send an important message to the rest of the world, including through our partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, as we stand together united and in support of democratic values," said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The Washington summit will kick off on Tuesday, with Biden welcoming NATO leaders, and along with the First Lady, hosting a 75th anniversary commemoration event at the Mellon Auditorium, which is the site of the original signing of the North Atlantic Treaty that established the NATO on April 4, 1949. It is also the site of the 1999 50th anniversary commemorative event hosted by the then president Bill Clinton.

NATO was created to provide collective security against the Soviet Union. On July 10, the president will welcome Sweden as the newest member of the alliance at a meeting of NATO's 32 allies. Later in the evening, they would host the NATO leaders for a dinner at the White House. On July 11, NATO will hold a meeting with the European Union (EU) and NATO's Indo-Pacific partners -- Australia, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand -- to deepen their cooperation.