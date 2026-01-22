<p>Davos (Switzerland): NATO Secretary Mark Rutte on Thursday said he had discussed with US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> how to keep the Arctic region safe.</p>.Trump backs down on Greenland tariffs, says deal framework reached.<p>"We had a very good discussion on that", Rutte told the World Economic Forum in Davos.</p><p>Rutte said further talks would "make sure when it comes to Greenland particularly, that we ensure that the Chinese and the Russians will not gain access to the Greenland economy (or) militarily to Greenland."</p>