JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Nature's Masterpiece: Stunning images capture the total solar eclipse

In a celestial phenomenon that captured the attention of millions worldwide, a total solar eclipse swept the US, Mexico and Canada. Check out the stunning pictures that narrate a story of celestial alignment and natural wonder, offering a breathtaking glimpse into the cosmic event.
Last Updated 09 April 2024, 06:22 IST

Follow Us

The eclipse mania gripped Mexico, the US and Canada.

The eclipse mania gripped Mexico, the US and Canada.

Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
Almost everyone in North America witnessed the eclipse.

Almost everyone in North America witnessed the eclipse.

Credit: Reuters

Starting along Mexico's mostly clear Pacific coast, the clouds blanketed most of US as the eclipse began its diagonal dash.

Starting along Mexico's mostly clear Pacific coast, the clouds blanketed most of US as the eclipse began its diagonal dash.

Credit: Reuters

In Georgetown, Texas, the skies cleared just in time to give spectators a clear view.

In Georgetown, Texas, the skies cleared just in time to give spectators a clear view.

Credit: Reuters

In other spots, the eclipse played peek-a-boo with the clouds.

In other spots, the eclipse played peek-a-boo with the clouds.

Credit: Reuters

This was the continent's biggest eclipse audience ever.

This was the continent's biggest eclipse audience ever.

Credit: Reuters

Several people cheered and whistled as the clouds parted in the final minutes before totality.

Several people cheered and whistled as the clouds parted in the final minutes before totality.

Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 April 2024, 06:22 IST)
World newsUS newsScience NewsSolar eclipsecelestial phenomenonTotal Solar Eclipse

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT