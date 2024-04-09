Nature's Masterpiece: Stunning images capture the total solar eclipse

The eclipse mania gripped Mexico, the US and Canada.
Almost everyone in North America witnessed the eclipse.
Starting along Mexico's mostly clear Pacific coast, the clouds blanketed most of US as the eclipse began its diagonal dash.
In Georgetown, Texas, the skies cleared just in time to give spectators a clear view.
In other spots, the eclipse played peek-a-boo with the clouds.
This was the continent's biggest eclipse audience ever.
Several people cheered and whistled as the clouds parted in the final minutes before totality.
