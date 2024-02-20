Navalny's widow Yulia's account briefly suspended by social media platform X

Moscow: The social media platform X temporarily suspended on Tuesday an account created by Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Alexei Navalny, and then restored it with no explanation.

Navalnaya opened the account Monday to announce that she would continue her husband’s work advocating for a free, peaceful and democratic Russia in the wake of her husband’s death in a remote Arctic prison. More than 90,000 users followed the account in its first 24 hours.

But on Tuesday, the account and its activity suddenly disappeared, replaced by the words “Account suspended” and a note that X — the social media company formerly known as Twitter — “suspends accounts which violate the X Rules.”

“Twitter has imposed restrictions on my account, which I opened yesterday,” Navalnaya wrote on the social network Telegram.

“According to the Shadowban Test service, my tweets are not shown in searches, and if you enter my name in the search bar, my page is not recommended among recommendations,” she wrote. “In addition, users noticed that if I open replies to messages, my original tweets are not displayed.”

Navalnaya said she had not received any information from representatives of the social network on the reason for the suspension.