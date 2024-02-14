Nepal cops free 11 Indian hostages, arrest seven others over suspected trafficking racket

Kathmandu: Eleven Indian nationals, taken hostage for over a month in Nepal on the pretext of sending them to the USA, were rescued and seven Indian agents were arrested for their involvement in the racket, police sources said on Wednesday.

The 11 persons were kept as hostages in a rented house for more than a month in the Ratopul area on the outskirts of Kathmandu. Acting upon a tip-off, a special team of police dispatched from the Kathmandu District Police Range carried out the operation.

Detail reports, however, are awaited as the operation is still going on, said the source in the Kathmandu District Police Range.