Nepal eases visa, exit rules for stranded foreign nationals amid curfew

<p>Kathmandu: Nepal authorities have announced temporary measures to facilitate foreign nationals stranded in the country due to the ongoing curfew in the Kathmandu Valley.</p><p>According to Immigration officials, international travellers whose visas were valid through September 8 can now obtain exit permits and regularise their visas without paying additional fees, The Himalayan Times reported on Friday.</p><p>The facility will be available both at immigration offices and at departure points.</p><p>Authorities have also put in place arrangements for visa transfers in cases where visitors lost their passports during the disturbances.</p><p>Travellers carrying emergency passports or other travel documents issued by their respective embassies will have their visas transferred to the new documents under existing rules, ensuring a smooth departure from Nepal, the officials said.</p><p>A prohibitory order is in place in Kathmandu from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. A curfew order will come into effect from 7:00 pm Friday to 6:00 am Saturday and remain in place throughout the night.</p>