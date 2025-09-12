Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Nepal eases visa, exit rules for stranded foreign nationals amid curfew

International travellers with visas valid through September 8 can now obtain exit permits and regularise visas without extra fees, while provisions are made for visa transfers if passports were lost during unrest.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 10:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 10:20 IST
World newsNepalVisatravelforeign nationals

Follow us on :

Follow Us