Nepal Gen Z protest: Aftermath pictures narrate the horror of the protest

<p>The aftermath of anti-government protests in Birgunj, Nepal, is visible in the form of a burnt-out vehicle left on a city road.</p>.<p>Scenes of destruction at the Parliament premises in Nepal following the violent anti-government protest.</p>.<p>A Nepalese soldier patrols on deserted roads in the aftermath of anti-government protests in Birgunj, Nepal.</p>.<p>Charred remains of a vehicle on a road in the aftermath of anti-government protests in Birgunj, Nepal.</p>.<p>The Parliament building in Kathmandu shows signs of vandalism in the aftermath of recent anti-government protests.</p>.<p>A devastating sight, the Hilton Hotel was one of Kathmandu's hardest-hit locations, with damage estimates reaching over Rs 8 billion.</p>.<p>In Nepal, a soldier patrols a road left in the aftermath of recent riots.</p>.<p>The recent riots left a vehicle as nothing but a heap of charred rubble.</p>.<p>Security personnel are seen engaged in serious discussions as extended prohibitory orders remain in place following anti-government protests and clashes in Nepal.</p>.<p>Security personnel keep a strict vigil near a burnt-out vehicle, as strict prohibitory orders remain in effect after recent anti-government protests and clashes.</p>