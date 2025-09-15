Menu
Nepal Gen Z protest: Aftermath pictures narrate the horror of the protest

Here’s a look at some of the aftermath pictures from Nepal, where the youth-driven 'Gen Z' protest has taken center stage against corruption and the ban on social media platforms.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 10:45 IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI&nbsp;Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI&nbsp;Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI&nbsp;Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI&nbsp;Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI&nbsp;Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI&nbsp;Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI&nbsp;Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI&nbsp;Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI&nbsp;Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 15 September 2025, 10:45 IST
