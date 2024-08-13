Home
Homeworld

Nepal police seize 100 kg cannabis from car with Indian number plate

PTI
Last Updated : 13 August 2024, 15:12 IST

Kathmandu: Nepal police on Tuesday seized 100 kg cannabis from a car with Indian number plate in Koshi Province, authorities said.

The cannabis were seized from the car at a bridge in Dharan Municipality - 5 in eastern Nepal.

The police seized 100 kg of cannabis from the car with the number plate from West Bengal on Tuesday, Nepal police said in a statement.

As the police reached at Panamari brigde in Dharan Municipality - 5, the driver of the car ran towards the nearby forest leaving the car on the road, according to the police.

The police have recovered the cannabis packed in a plastic bag in the car while searching the vehicle.

The police has launched a hunt for the car driver, who is absconding and further investigation is underway into the matter, Nepal Police said in a statement.

Published 13 August 2024, 15:12 IST
