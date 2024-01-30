Nepal urges UK to address ex-British Gurkha soldiers' concerns

Kathmandu: Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister Purna Khadka on Tuesday called for a positive response from the UK for the Gurkha soldiers who retired from the British Army before 1997 and are demanding perks and pensions on par with their British counterparts.

Khadka, who is also the defence minister, pressed for the demand at a meeting with the UK's Chief of the General Staff, Gen. Patrick Sanders, who is visiting the Himalayan nation.

Sanders called on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda and met Khadka and Foreign Minister NP Saud on Tuesday.

Khadka urged Sanders to address the concerns of Gurkha soldiers who retired from the British Army before 1997 and demand equal perks and pensions on par with their British counterparts, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

He talked about the long-standing bilateral ties between Nepal and the UK that have extended to the people-to-people level. The deputy prime minister also pointed out that the two countries share similar values in democracy, human rights, the rule of law and independence, human values and dignity.