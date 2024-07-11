Nepali Congress & CPN-UML issue whips asking lawmakers to vote against PM Prachanda's confidence motion

Kathmandu: Ahead of a floor test for Nepal's embattled Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Friday, the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML have issued whips requiring their lawmakers to vote against the confidence motion tabled by the former guerrilla leader.

K P Sharma Oli-led CPN-UML, the largest party in the ruling coalition, withdrew support from the Prachanda-led government last week after inking a power-sharing deal with the largest party in the House - Nepali Congress - to replace the former Maoist leader, who is expected to lose the confidence vote.