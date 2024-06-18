Netanyahu says Blinken assured him US will cancel limits on weapons supplies

"I certainly hope that's the case. It should be the case," Netanyahu said. "Give us the tools and we'll finish the job a lot faster."

Blinken, asked at a news conference in Washington about Netanyahu's remarks, declined to say whether he had given the Israeli leader such assurances but said US administration was still reviewing one shipment of large bombs for Israel over concerns about their use in densely populated areas.

He said other weapons shipments were moving as usual, citing security threats Israel faces beyond Gaza, including from Hezbollah and Iran, and that President Joe Biden has been clear he would do everything he can to ensure Israel has what it needs to effectively defend itself.

"We, as you know, are continuing to review one shipment that President Biden has talked about with regard to 2000-pound bombs because of our concerns about their use in a densely populated area, like Rafah. That remains under review," Blinken said.

"But everything else is moving as it normally would move, and again with the perspective of making sure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself against this multiplicity of challenges.”