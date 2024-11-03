Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Netanyahu says Hezbollah must be pushed back to Litani, with or without deal

The Litani river is roughly 30 km inside Lebanon from the border with Israel.
Reuters
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 17:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 17:01 IST
World newsIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuLebanonHezbollah

Follow us on :

Follow Us