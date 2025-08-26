Menu
Netanyahu says Israel regrets 'mishap' at Gaza hospital killing 20

An Israeli strike on Nasser hospital killed at least 20 people, including five journalists who worked for agencies including Reuters, the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 19:21 IST
Published 25 August 2025, 19:21 IST
World newsBenjamin NetanyahuGaza

