Netanyahu says Israel seeks peace but fighting for life

United Nations: Israel is seeking peace despite fighting for its life in the face of "savage enemies" who want its annihilation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday.

"My country is at war, fighting for its life," Netanyahu said in a speech at the UN General Assembly.

"We must defend ourselves against these savage murderers. Our enemies seek not only to destroy us, they seek to destroy our common civilization and return all of us to a dark age of tyranny and terror."