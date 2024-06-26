Netflix's 'Heeramandi' brings unwelcome attention to Lahore's red light district

Heera Mandi became a hub for music and dance during the Mughal era when courtesans were esteemed for their contributions to India’s classical arts. Tawaifs continued to have a strong presence in the area during the subsequent period of Sikh rule ending in the mid-1800s and through colonial times when their standing as artists took a hit.

Though it continued to be an important center for performing arts in the decades following Partition, Heera Mandi also became a focal point in the sex trade for former dancers pushed to the margins by rising conservatism in Pakistan under military dictator Zia ul-Haq.

Fouzia Saeed, who authored an ethnography on Heera Mandi, said police crackdowns in the area during Zia’s rule put a damper on the performances once held there. This led families of dancing girls away from Heera Mandi and into more underground work.

“These people were transforming their businesses into brothels,” Saeed said.

Long-time residents say Heera Mandi has suffered a similar fate to many parts of Lahore’s historic quarters that have steadily fallen into disrepair. Its decline also happened in parallel with the growth of Lahore, which has nearly quadrupled in population over the past four decades.

“The place was getting smaller and more congested,” said Yousaf Salahuddin, whose family owns a sprawling haveli in the area and has witnessed the exodus of residents from Heera Mandi. “The new areas were built and this place was left to rot.”

Among those who migrated away from Heera Mandi were former dancing girls and musicians, like singer Noor Jehan, who is memorialized with a plaque over her former home.

Most of Heeramandi’s biggest fans, however, are in India, where they won’t be able to visit the site of the show due to severe restrictions on travel to Pakistan. Instead, they’re paying homage online with dances, costumes, and drag shows inspired by the series.

This popularity is partly due to a keen interest among Indian viewers in stories from Pakistan, said Hasan Zaidi, a filmmaker and journalist. Unable to travel, citizens rely on film and television to learn about each other. Later generations of Heera Mandi performers even taught themselves to dance from Bollywood films.

“It used to be all pirated stuff,” said Zaidi. “Now because it's all on streaming, people do watch it in India.”