New In Pics | July 14, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Italy's Jasmine Paolini reacts during the WImbledon final against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova, July 13, 2024.
People walk in front of the Charles Bronfman Auditorium, as they attend a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and a call for the release of hostages in Gaza, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 13, 2024.
UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar in action during stage 14 of Tour de France, July 14, 2024.
Palestinians react near damage, following what Palestinians say was an Israeli strike at a tent camp in Al-Mawasi area, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 13, 2024.
Poor Clare Sisters play soccer as they support the Colombian national team in the Copa America final against Argentina, at a convent in Montenegro, Colombia July 13, 2024.
A person jumps into the Adriatic Sea as temperature rises in Zadar, Croatia, July 13, 2024.
Published 14 July 2024, 04:16 IST