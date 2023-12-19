New Kang in Marvel Cinematic Universe? Jonathan Majors fired over reckless assault, harassment

Few actors had been set up for superstardom as securely as Majors, and it’s hard to recall an ascent and fall as swift. Shortly after graduating from the Yale school of drama, Majors landed a breakout role in the acclaimed The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019) as a sensitive playwright struggling to make art in his increasingly gentrified city. Dubbed a mournful heartbreaker by New York Times critic Manohla Dargis in her review of the film, Majors quickly leaped to the top of casting directors’ wish lists: Here was a brand-new character actor, capable of eccentric and compelling choices, with plenty of leading man upside.

Higher-profile projects followed the next year, as Majors starred in the HBO supernatural drama Lovecraft Country, which earned him an Emmy nomination, and appeared in the ensemble of Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. In October 2020, Marvel Studios brought the actor on board to play Kang, a multiversal threat whose many variants would torment the leads of Ant-Man and the Disney+ series Loki before battling every other superhero in a big-screen two-parter, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (set for 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

With that powerful co-sign, Majors’ future seemed assured: He would spend several years starring in Hollywood’s biggest comic-book blockbusters while continuing to establish his bona fides as a dramatic actor in films like the Western The Harder They Fall (2021) and the war drama Devotion (2022). Though he had not yet become a household name, Majors now had so much momentum that his presence could get a movie made, and he became attached to high-profile projects like 48 Hours in Vegas, a Lionsgate comedy about bad-boy basketball player Dennis Rodman, and Amazon’s Da Understudy, which was set to reunite Majors with his Da 5 Bloods director, Lee.

Fellow actors were eager to welcome him to the A-list. In March, when I spoke to Michael B. Jordan, the director-star of Creed III, he said that Majors’ ascent was “only a matter of time.” Majors arrived to that interview late, toting a portable speaker playing Kanye West’s Real Friends, and predicted that Creed III would be the first of many collaborations with Jordan. “De Niro and Pacino,” he said, setting his sights high.

Those dreams are now dashed: Though Majors may still find work in independent films, as some stars with checkered pasts have managed, the major studios that were once so eager to sign him are now certain to look elsewhere.