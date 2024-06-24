New video shows bloodied Israeli hostages taken in pickup to Gaza

Jerusalem: Crammed in the back of a pickup truck, smeared with blood, three Israeli hostages are being filmed by their jubilant Palestinian captors.

That is how Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, and Eliya Cohen, 26, and Or Levy, 33, all abducted on October 7, were taken into the Gaza Strip, a video made public on Monday shows.

The families of the young men, desperate for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a hostage deal with Islamist group Hamas, approved its publication in the media.

All three had attended the Nova music festival in southern Israel that became a killing field during the Hamas-led assault. Levy was with his wife who was killed that morning. Cohen's girlfriend, who was buried under a pile of bodies, survived.

In the video, Goldberg-Polin sits in the back of the pickup truck, covered in blood, having lost part of his left arm earlier.

The footage jumps between the wounded hostages and the cheering captors as the truck speeds along a narrow road under a clear blue sky.

The October 7 attack sparked the war in Gaza, which has raged for almost nine months. Efforts to reach a ceasefire and secure the release of some 120 hostages still in captivity have faltered.