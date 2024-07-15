Home
New York-bound American Airlines aircraft from Delhi diverted to London following medical emergency

An airline spokesperson said the diversion happened at around 0700 hours (London time) and the aircraft departed for New York at about 0930 hours (London time).
PTI
Last Updated : 15 July 2024, 14:21 IST

New Delhi: A New York-bound American Airlines aircraft from Delhi was diverted to London on Monday morning due to a medical emergency and later the plane took off for the US city.

An airline spokesperson said the diversion happened at around 0700 hours (London time) and the aircraft departed for New York at about 0930 hours (London time).

American Airlines flight 293 with service from Delhi to New York (JFK) diverted to London Heathrow due to the medical needs of a customer, the spokesperson said.

Details about the number of passengers could not be ascertained.

Published 15 July 2024, 14:21 IST
