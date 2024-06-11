New Zealand's Kiwibank faces criminal charges for fair trade act breach

Wellington: New Zealand's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it has filed criminal charges against government-owned Kiwibank for overcharging customers, in some cases for over 20 years.

The Commerce Commission in a statement alleged Kiwibank had breached the Fair Trading Act resulting in more than NZ$7 million ($4.29 million) being incorrectly charged to over 36,000 customers in fees and interest.

"In the Commission's view these are longstanding, systemic breaches of the Fair Trading Act some of which date back to Kiwibank's inception in 2002," Commerce Commission Deputy Chair Anne Callinan said in the statement.