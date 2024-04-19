JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | April 19, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 19 April 2024, 03:03 IST

A man is launched into El Cuilio pool at El Coro neighborhood during a heat wave in San Salvador, El Salvador April 18, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A scuba diver shows to the camera abandoned fishing nets removed from a coral reef in Phuket, Thailand.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view of smoke rising from a mountain amid wildfires, in El Capulin, State of Morelos, Mexico April 18, 2024

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman gets her finger inked before casting her vote at a polling station during the first phase of the general election, in Alipurduar district of the eastern state of West Bengal, India, April 19, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

