News in Pics | April 19, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A man is launched into El Cuilio pool at El Coro neighborhood during a heat wave in San Salvador, El Salvador April 18, 2024.
A scuba diver shows to the camera abandoned fishing nets removed from a coral reef in Phuket, Thailand.
A drone view of smoke rising from a mountain amid wildfires, in El Capulin, State of Morelos, Mexico April 18, 2024
A woman gets her finger inked before casting her vote at a polling station during the first phase of the general election, in Alipurduar district of the eastern state of West Bengal, India, April 19, 2024.
(Published 19 April 2024, 03:03 IST)