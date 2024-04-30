JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | April 30, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 30 April 2024, 01:15 IST

A state trooper pepper sprays pro-Palestinian protesters, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, after police vehicles were blocked at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, U.S. April 29, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Demonstrators protest outside the National Congress on the day of the debate on Argentina's President Javier Milei's reform bill, known as the "omnibus bill", in Buenos Aires, Argentina April 29, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People take part in a protest calling for the release of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 29, 2024. The words in Hebrew on the flag read "Peace".

Credit: Reuters Photo

Women dip their feet in the cool fountain at the World War II Memorial on a possible record setting heat day in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

