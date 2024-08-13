News In Pics | August 13, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A migrant reaches for a life vest handed by members of the NGO Open Arms rescue boat "Astral" as he stands with others on a wooden boat in international waters south of Lampedusa, in the Mediterranean Sea, August 12, 2024.
Yurii Maliovanyi, a local farmer, loads a cow into a trailer as he tries to evacuate the few remaining from his herd of more than 30 cows killed by Russian shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Basivka near the Russian border in Sumy region, Ukraine August 11, 2024.
A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning in Grammatiko, near Athens, Greece, August 12, 2024.
The interior of a burned house is seen as a wildfire burns in Rapentosa, Greece, August 12, 2024.
A man reacts while standing next to burnt-out remains of cars in the courtyard of a multi-storey residential building, which according to local authorities was hit by debris from a destroyed Ukrainian missile, in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Kursk, Russia August 11, 2024.
Men snorkel in the Mediterranean sea at night, during the fourth heatwave of the summer in Barcelona, Spain August 11, 2024.
Published 13 August 2024, 03:58 IST