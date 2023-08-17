Home
Homeworld

News in Pics, August 17: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 16 August 2023, 19:11 IST

A PacWhale Eco-Adventures Catamaran damaged by Maui wildfires lies offshore in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Dozens of migrants leave the port of Grand-Fort-Philippe to cross the Channel to the UK on a small boat, in Grand-Fort-Philippe near Calais, France.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Rocket booster with Luna-25 lunar lander blasts off at Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia.

Credit: Reuters Photo  

Devotees dry their clothes after taking bath in the River Ganga during the holy month of Shravan, at Sangam in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI Photo 

The interior of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, in New Delhi,earlier known as Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor offers prayers to Lord Ganesha during 'Vinayaka Chaturthi' celebrations, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Credit; PTI Photo 

(Published 16 August 2023, 19:11 IST)
