News in Pics, August 17: Best photos from around the world

A PacWhale Eco-Adventures Catamaran damaged by Maui wildfires lies offshore in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Dozens of migrants leave the port of Grand-Fort-Philippe to cross the Channel to the UK on a small boat, in Grand-Fort-Philippe near Calais, France.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Rocket booster with Luna-25 lunar lander blasts off at Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Devotees dry their clothes after taking bath in the River Ganga during the holy month of Shravan, at Sangam in Prayagraj.
Credit: PTI Photo
The interior of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, in New Delhi,earlier known as Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society.
Credit: PTI Photo
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor offers prayers to Lord Ganesha during 'Vinayaka Chaturthi' celebrations, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Credit; PTI Photo