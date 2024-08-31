Home
News in Pics | August 31, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 31 August 2024, 00:38 IST

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump holds a rally in Johnstown.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Police vehicles escort trucks used for illegal logging seized by indigenous men from assailants after the community set up barricades at all the entry points into the community, following their decision to take up arms to fight organized crime and illegal logging, in San Angel Zurumucapio, Michoacan state, Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo

woman uses a candlelight and the light from her mobile phone to illuminate her house during a power outage affecting Caracas and other regions of the country, in Caracas.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view of a protest to mark the International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, in Mexico City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Destroyed benches are seen inside a church after a roof collapsed in Recife in the state of Pernambuco, Brazil/

Credit: Reuters Photo

