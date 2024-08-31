News in Pics | August 31, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump holds a rally in Johnstown.
Police vehicles escort trucks used for illegal logging seized by indigenous men from assailants after the community set up barricades at all the entry points into the community, following their decision to take up arms to fight organized crime and illegal logging, in San Angel Zurumucapio, Michoacan state, Mexico.
woman uses a candlelight and the light from her mobile phone to illuminate her house during a power outage affecting Caracas and other regions of the country, in Caracas.
A drone view of a protest to mark the International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, in Mexico City.
Destroyed benches are seen inside a church after a roof collapsed in Recife in the state of Pernambuco, Brazil/
Published 31 August 2024, 00:38 IST