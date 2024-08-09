Home
Homeworld

News In Pics | August 9, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 August 2024, 04:52 IST

Men's Javelin Throw Final - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 08, 2024. Neeraj Chopra of India in action

Reuters

Basketball - Men's Semifinal - United States vs Serbia - Bercy Arena, Paris, France - August 08, 2024. Lebron James of United States and Stephen Curry of United States celebrate after the match.

Reuters

A school of fish swims in a leaking fire hydrant in New York

Reuters

Director Zoe Kravitz and Cast member Channing Tatum attend the premiere of the film "Blink Twice" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 8, 2024.

Reuters

