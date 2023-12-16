JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | December 16, 2023: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 15 December 2023, 21:34 IST

People pose beneath a Christmas tree display in midtown Manhattan, in New York City.

People pose beneath a Christmas tree display in midtown Manhattan, in New York City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Palestinians with foreign passports wait for permission to leave Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

Palestinians with foreign passports wait for permission to leave Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Rescue officials conduct an operation after an oil spill in the Bay of Bengal off the Ennore Creek area in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai.

Rescue officials conduct an operation after an oil spill in the Bay of Bengal off the Ennore Creek area in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Indian Army personnel perform 'tent pegging' during 'Military Tattoo' show to celebrate 'Vijay Diwas', in Kolkata.

Indian Army personnel perform 'tent pegging' during 'Military Tattoo' show to celebrate 'Vijay Diwas', in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

Backhoe loaders and tractors level the ground at the bank of the River Ganga ahead of the upcoming annual Hindu religious fair 'Magh Mela', in Prayagraj.

Backhoe loaders and tractors level the ground at the bank of the River Ganga ahead of the upcoming annual Hindu religious fair 'Magh Mela', in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI Photo

Fishermen silhouetted against the setting sun on the bank of the River Brahmaputra, in Tezpur.

Fishermen silhouetted against the setting sun on the bank of the River Brahmaputra, in Tezpur.

Credit: PTI photo 

(Published 15 December 2023, 21:34 IST)
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

