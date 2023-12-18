News in Pics | December 18, 2023: Best photos from around the world

Indian tabla legend Ustad Zakir Hussain performs at the 'Swara Samrat Festival 2023-24', in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees perform 'Chunari Manorath' ritual of the Yamuna river, in Mathura.
Credit: PTI Photo
A man dressed as an angel walks through a street as a part of Christmas celebrations in Prague, Czech Republic.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Funeral of Alon Lulu Shamriz mistakenly killed by Israeli military while being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas, in Shefayim.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Tree branches lie on top of a damaged car after a severe storm, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Israeli army operates in northern Gaza amid the ongoing ground operation against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
Credit: Reuters Photo