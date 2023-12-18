JOIN US
world

News in Pics | December 18, 2023: Best photos from around the world

Best photos from around the world today
Last Updated 17 December 2023, 18:34 IST

Indian tabla legend Ustad Zakir Hussain performs at the 'Swara Samrat Festival 2023-24', in Kolkata.

Indian tabla legend Ustad Zakir Hussain performs at the 'Swara Samrat Festival 2023-24', in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Devotees perform 'Chunari Manorath' ritual of the Yamuna river, in Mathura.

Devotees perform 'Chunari Manorath' ritual of the Yamuna river, in Mathura.

Credit: PTI Photo

A man dressed as an angel walks through a street as a part of Christmas celebrations in Prague, Czech Republic.

A man dressed as an angel walks through a street as a part of Christmas celebrations in Prague, Czech Republic.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Funeral of Alon Lulu Shamriz mistakenly killed by Israeli military while being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas, in Shefayim.

Funeral of Alon Lulu Shamriz mistakenly killed by Israeli military while being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas, in Shefayim.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Tree branches lie on top of a damaged car after a severe storm, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Tree branches lie on top of a damaged car after a severe storm, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Credit: Reuters Photo  

Israeli army operates in northern Gaza amid the ongoing ground operation against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Israeli army operates in northern Gaza amid the ongoing ground operation against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Credit: Reuters Photo  

(Published 17 December 2023, 18:34 IST)
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

