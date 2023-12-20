JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | December 20, 2023: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 20 December 2023, 05:53 IST

Firefighters walk as they assist in extinguishing wildfire burning in parts of the rural areas of Santiago, Chile.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A view shows a cave with human burials placed as offerings in a walled archaeological site in Tulum, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A migrant child crawls out through concertina wire along the banks of the Rio Grande River while crossing from Mexico into Eagle Pass, Texas

Credit: Reuters Photo

Workers prepare the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will partcipate in the one lakh Bhagwat Gita recitation event on December 24.

Credit: PTI Photo

A flooded locality after heavy rainfall, in Thoothukudi district, Tamil Nadu.

Credit: PTI Photo

Passengers, wrapped in blankets, sit outside the Jammu railway station during a cold winter morning, in Jammu, Wednesday.

Credit: PTI Photo

World newsPhotos

