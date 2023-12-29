JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | December 29, 2023

Last Updated 29 December 2023, 01:11 IST

People enjoy a day on Mount Hafelekar near Innsbruck, Austria, December 28, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A soldier pays his respects at the monument to the so-called "Heavenly Hundred", the people killed during the Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass demonstrations in 2014, during an event marking the tenth anniversary of the start of the uprising, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 21, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional "Els Enfarinats" (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Spain, December 28, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A person takes a selfie with a New Year's Eve decoration at the Taksim Square in central Istanbul, Turkey December 28, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

