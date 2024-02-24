News in Pics | February 24, 2024

A farmer stands next to a concrete block at the site of a protest as they march towards New Delhi to push for better crop prices promised to them in 2021, at Shambhu Barrier.
Palestinians perform Friday prayers at the ruins of a mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Fireworks explode behind the Novodevichy monastery amid Defender of the Fatherland Day celebrations, in Moscow.
Farmers protest ahead of the opening of the Paris farm show, in Paris.
Popocatepetl volcano spews a column of ash and smoke, as seen from Santiago Xalitzintla.
A boy plays football in the Indian Ocean waters at the Liido beach in Mogadishu.
The annual Nawam Maha Perahera of Gangaramaya Buddhist temple in Colombo.
(Published 24 February 2024, 03:30 IST)