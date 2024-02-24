JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | February 24, 2024

Best pictures from around the world
Last Updated 24 February 2024, 03:30 IST

A farmer stands next to a concrete block at the site of a protest as they march towards New Delhi to push for better crop prices promised to them in 2021, at Shambhu Barrier.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Palestinians perform Friday prayers at the ruins of a mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Fireworks explode behind the Novodevichy monastery amid Defender of the Fatherland Day celebrations, in Moscow.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Farmers protest ahead of the opening of the Paris farm show, in Paris.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Popocatepetl volcano spews a column of ash and smoke, as seen from Santiago Xalitzintla.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A boy plays football in the Indian Ocean waters at the Liido beach in Mogadishu.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The annual Nawam Maha Perahera of Gangaramaya Buddhist temple in Colombo.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 24 February 2024, 03:30 IST)
