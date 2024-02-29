News in Pics | February 29, 2024

Grandma Audrey O'Neil, watches over 7-month-old Mason Deleeuw as his parents Peter and Meredith Deleeuw of Huntsville, lobby lawmakers for support of legislation safeguarding in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments at the Alabama State House in Montgomery, Alabama, U.S. February 28, 2024. Mason, was conceived after five rounds of IVF treatments for the Deleeuwes.