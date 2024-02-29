JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | February 29, 2024

Best pictures from around the world
Last Updated 29 February 2024, 04:31 IST

Grandma Audrey O'Neil, watches over 7-month-old Mason Deleeuw as his parents Peter and Meredith Deleeuw of Huntsville, lobby lawmakers for support of legislation safeguarding in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments at the Alabama State House in Montgomery, Alabama, U.S. February 28, 2024. Mason, was conceived after five rounds of IVF treatments for the Deleeuwes.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who died in a prison camp, looks on during the day she addresses the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France February 28, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to the Senate floor after announcing earlier in the day that he will step down this year from his leadership role, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 28, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Pope Francis smiles to a young member of a choir on the day of the weekly general audience, in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, February 28, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

