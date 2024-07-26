News In Pics | July 26, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Hugh Jackman Louis D'Esposito, and Ryan Reynolds attend the ceremony honoring Feige with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in front of the El Capitan Theatre, Los Angels California, U.S., July 25, 2024.
Protesters rally on the day of Israeli PM Netanyahu’s visit to the White in Washington D.C.
An explosion is pictured at a fireworks warehouse in the town of Elin Pelin, near Sofia, Bulgaria.
Antonia of Brazil takes a selfie with fans after the match.
Serena Williams poses ahead of "The Prelude to the Olympics", an event dedicated to fashion and sports at the Louis Vuitton Foundation, on the eve of the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics, in Paris, France, July 25, 2024.
The sun sets over central Gaza, amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas, as seen from Israel, July 25, 2024.
Published 25 July 2024, 21:08 IST