Homeworld

News In Pics | July 26, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 July 2024, 21:08 IST

Hugh Jackman Louis D'Esposito, and Ryan Reynolds attend the ceremony honoring Feige with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in front of the El Capitan Theatre, Los Angels California, U.S., July 25, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Protesters rally on the day of Israeli PM Netanyahu’s visit to the White in Washington D.C.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An explosion is pictured at a fireworks warehouse in the town of Elin Pelin, near Sofia, Bulgaria.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Antonia of Brazil takes a selfie with fans after the match.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Serena Williams poses ahead of "The Prelude to the Olympics", an event dedicated to fashion and sports at the Louis Vuitton Foundation, on the eve of the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics, in Paris, France, July 25, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The sun sets over central Gaza, amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas, as seen from Israel, July 25, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

World newsFranceParis

