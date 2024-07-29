Home
Homeworld

News In Pics | July 29, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 July 2024, 01:15 IST

A man waves a Venezuelan flag near a polling station during the country's presidential election, in Caracas, Venezuela July 28, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observes rescue efforts in flooded areas near the country's border with China, in North Pyongan Province

Credit: Reuters Photo

The Olympic cauldron and the Arc de Triomphe after sunset during the Olympics.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A man performs with a horse during the official opening ceremony of the 136th Rural Society's annual exposition, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 28, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Taina Hinckel of Team Brazil celebrates with her coach.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in action on the Floor Exercise.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 29 July 2024, 01:15 IST
World news

