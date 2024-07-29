News In Pics | July 29, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A man waves a Venezuelan flag near a polling station during the country's presidential election, in Caracas, Venezuela July 28, 2024.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observes rescue efforts in flooded areas near the country's border with China, in North Pyongan Province
The Olympic cauldron and the Arc de Triomphe after sunset during the Olympics.
A man performs with a horse during the official opening ceremony of the 136th Rural Society's annual exposition, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 28, 2024.
Taina Hinckel of Team Brazil celebrates with her coach.
Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in action on the Floor Exercise.
