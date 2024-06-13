Home
Homeworld

News in Pics | June 13, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 June 2024, 00:38 IST
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference where he signed the state budget into law a day after a federal court judge ruled restrictions on medical care for transgender children unconstitutional in Tampa.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Belgium's Alexander Doom (R) celebrates winning during the men's 4 x 400m relay final.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Greece's Emmanouil Karalis in action during the men's pole vault final.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Police officers and firefighters rescue residents in a flooded area affected by heavy rains, in Concepcion, Chile.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An Israeli war jet flies over the Israel Lebanon border amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in northern Israel.

Credit: REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu ISRAEL OUT

A demonstrator holds a piece of wood as they attend a protest near the National Congress, on the day Senators debate Argentina's President Javier Milei's economic reform bill, known as the "omnibus bill", in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 13 June 2024, 00:38 IST
