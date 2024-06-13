News in Pics | June 13, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference where he signed the state budget into law a day after a federal court judge ruled restrictions on medical care for transgender children unconstitutional in Tampa.
Belgium's Alexander Doom (R) celebrates winning during the men's 4 x 400m relay final.
Greece's Emmanouil Karalis in action during the men's pole vault final.
Police officers and firefighters rescue residents in a flooded area affected by heavy rains, in Concepcion, Chile.
An Israeli war jet flies over the Israel Lebanon border amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in northern Israel.
Credit: REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu ISRAEL OUT
A demonstrator holds a piece of wood as they attend a protest near the National Congress, on the day Senators debate Argentina's President Javier Milei's economic reform bill, known as the "omnibus bill", in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Published 13 June 2024, 00:38 IST