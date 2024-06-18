Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | June 18, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 June 2024, 00:46 IST
Last Updated : 18 June 2024, 00:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Protest against Israeli PM Netanyahu's government, in Jerusalem

Protest against Israeli PM Netanyahu's government, in Jerusalem

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
A view shows people standing under dark clouds as a tropical depression develops in Boca del Rio.

A view shows people standing under dark clouds as a tropical depression develops in Boca del Rio. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

A recreational vehicle chassis is seen amid scorched ground during the Post Fire near Pyramid Lake, in Gorman, Los Angeles County, California, U.S., June 17, 2024.

A recreational vehicle chassis is seen amid scorched ground during the Post Fire near Pyramid Lake, in Gorman, Los Angeles County, California, U.S., June 17, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

France's Kylian Mbappe reacts after sustaining an injury.

France's Kylian Mbappe reacts after sustaining an injury. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

A placard which reads "Front Populaire" is seen during a political rally by the alliance of left-wing parties, called the "Nouveau Front Populaire" (New Popular Front) in Montreuil, near Paris, on the first day of official campaigning for the upcoming French parliamentary elections, France, June 17, 2024.

A placard which reads "Front Populaire" is seen during a political rally by the alliance of left-wing parties, called the "Nouveau Front Populaire" (New Popular Front) in Montreuil, near Paris, on the first day of official campaigning for the upcoming French parliamentary elections, France, June 17, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 June 2024, 00:46 IST
World newsCanadaUS newsEuro 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT