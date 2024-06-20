Home
News in Pics | June 20, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 June 2024, 02:29 IST
Last Updated : 20 June 2024, 02:29 IST

Men drop water on a tree during a wildfire, in Kitsi, near the town of Koropi, Greece, June 19, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
The aerobatic team "Patrulla Aguila" (Eagle Patrol) of the Spanish Air and Space Force flies past the Royal Palace during commemorations marking the 10th anniversary of the proclamation of Spain's King Felipe VI, in Madrid, Spain, June 19, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Formula One F1 - Spanish Grand Prix - F1 Road Show at Passeig de Gracia, Barcelona, Spain - June 19, 2024 General view of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. in action during the F1 Road Show at Passeig de Gracia

Credit: Reuters Photo

People attend a gathering to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, over two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the U.S., in Leimart Park, in Los Angeles, U.S., June 19, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 20 June 2024, 02:29 IST
