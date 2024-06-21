News in Pics | June 21, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Waves crash into a wooden cross as floodwaters surround homes due to Tropical Storm Alberto in Surfside Beach, Texas, U.S., June 20, 2024.
Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Red Bull Bragantino - Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo, Brazil - June 20, 2024 Palmeiras' Raphael Veiga celebrates scoring their first goal
A Ukrainian serviceman belonging to the attack drones battalion of the Achilles, 92nd brigade, launches a mid-range reconnaissance type drone, Vector, for flying over positions of Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in a Kharkiv region, Ukraine June 19, 2024.
Euro 2024 - Group C - Denmark v England - Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt, Germany - June 20, 2024 Denmark fans react in the stands during the match
Published 21 June 2024, 02:23 IST