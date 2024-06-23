Home
world

News in Pics | June 23, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Reuters
Last Updated : 23 June 2024, 03:03 IST
rmula One F1 - Spanish Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - June 22, 2024 Mercedes' George Russell during qualifying

Credit: Reuters Photo

A man jumps into the Drinos river to cool off during the heat wave, near Tepelena, June 22, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People attend a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and a call for the release of hostages in Gaza, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 22, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A person takes part in the annual LGBTQ+ pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 22, 2024

Credit: Reuters Photo

