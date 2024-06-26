Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | June 26, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 June 2024, 00:25 IST
Last Updated : 26 June 2024, 00:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off with the fourth and final satellite of the next-generation series of geostationary weather satellites for NASA and NOAA in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. June 25, 2024.</p></div>

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off with the fourth and final satellite of the next-generation series of geostationary weather satellites for NASA and NOAA in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. June 25, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT
A drone view shows debris accumulating on the Rapidan Dam after torrential rains caused the Blue Earth River to swell, southwest of Mankato, Minnesota, US June 25, 2024.

A drone view shows debris accumulating on the Rapidan Dam after torrential rains caused the Blue Earth River to swell, southwest of Mankato, Minnesota, US June 25, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Gabriel from Los Angeles proposes to Cindy by the Eiffel Tower which displays the Olympic rings ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic games in Paris.

Gabriel from Los Angeles proposes to Cindy by the Eiffel Tower which displays the Olympic rings ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic games in Paris.

Credit: Reuters Photo

England's Bukayo Saka scores their first goal before it is disallowed.

England's Bukayo Saka scores their first goal before it is disallowed.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 June 2024, 00:25 IST
World newsIn Pictures

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT